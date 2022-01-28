Russia issues note to Georgian foreign ministry over anti-Russian action at Swiss embassy

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia has issued a note to the Georgian foreign ministry following an anti-Russian action staged by the opposition at the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tbilisi on January 26.

Moscow hopes the Georgian authorities will take measures to prevent such incidents in the future, Alexey Zaitsev, deputy spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry, said in a commentary on Friday.

"Following the incident, the Interests Section issued a note to the Georgian foreign ministry stressing the necessity for the Georgian authorities to abide by the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961. Similar signals were conveyed by the Russian foreign ministry to the chief of the Georgian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Moscow," he said. "We hope that the Georgian authorities will do their best to prevent such incidents."

According to Zaitsev, the anti-Russian action was preceded by an electricity outage. "Electricity supplies to the Section have now been resumed," he said.