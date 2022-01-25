Putin sends greeting to participants of 13th Russian-Arab Business Council

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting to the participants and guests of the 13th meeting of the Russian-Arab Business Council (RABC), which is scheduled for January 25 and 26 and takes place as part of the Expo 2020 international exhibition in Dubai.

"The Business Council is doing useful work to ensure direct, meaningful dialogue and practical cooperation between the business communities of Russia and the states of the vast region of the Middle East and North Africa. Over the years of its existence, RABC has done a lot to establish mutually beneficial business contacts, develop and diversify trade and investment exchanges, as well as for the development and implementation of promising projects in the area of industry, agriculture, energy, transport and communications," according to the statement published on the Kremlin's website on Tuesday.

As the head of the Russian state noted, during the meeting of the council, entrepreneurs and heads of large state corporations "are to consider topical issues of economic cooperation, determine the most demanded forms and areas of work."

"I am confident that you will hold meaningful, constructive discussions, put forward ideas and initiatives that will serve to further strengthen partnerships between our countries and peoples," Putin added, wishing the participants success.

On July 17, 2002, an agreement on cooperation was signed in Moscow between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation and the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for Arab Countries. The document provided for the creation of the Russian-Arab Business Council. The goal of its activities is to strengthen historical ties and use broad opportunities for the development of trade and economic relations between Russia and the Arab countries. To consider topical issues of Russian-Arab trade and economic relations, it is planned to hold regular joint meetings of the Russian and Arab parts alternately in Russia and the Arab countries.