Putin takes measures to ensure Russia’s security at proper level — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes necessary measures to ensure Russia’s security and the interests of its citizens at a proper level, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"The head of our state, as the commander in chief and the man who defines the foreign policy of our country, he takes necessary measures to ensure our common security and to protect our interests," Peskov said.

"It were us who initiated the negotiations, the consultation [on guarantees of security for Russia], and we expect to receive written responses to our proposals, which aim to help us avoid such tense situation in the future," he added.

According to the spokesman, Russia currently exists in an "aggressive environment."

"We read statements made by NATO countries, totally unfriendly, made towards us. This is the reality that we exist in," Peskov concluded.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Antony B Blinken, discussing further steps in regards to Moscow’s proposals on guarantees of security.