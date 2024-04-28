Assad calls for Arab solidarity to ensure stability in region

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad has called for strengthening Arab solidarity to ensure stability in the region, the Syrian presidential office said after his meeting with visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

According to the Syrian presidential office, the sides discussed preparations for the 33rd Arab League summit due to be held in Manama in mid-May. "President Assad welcomed Bahrain’s efforts to ensure success of the scheduled meeting," it wrote on its Telegram channel. "The Syrian leader called for consolidating Arab unity amid the dangerous developments in order to reach stability in the region."

"Resolutions of the upcoming Arab League summit in Manama are called to serve the common interests and help pool efforts in tackling the challenges facing Arab nations," Assad reportedly noted.

On May 19, 2023, the Syrian leader took part in an Arab League summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah, for the first time since 2010 and the Council of the Arab League had decided to reinstate Syria as the regional community’s members.

Damascus’ membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011 amid the domestic crisis in that country, which entailed an armed conflict. After a devastating earthquake on February 6, 2023, the majority of Arab nations opted to move closer to Syria and offered a large-scale humanitarian assistance to it.