Iranian top diplomat lauds Moscow-Tehran ties, says relations becoming strategic

TEHRAN, January 20. /TASS/. The close ties between Tehran and Moscow are on track to becoming strategic relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday at his meeting with Chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky.

"The current visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow reflects the significance that the Islamic Republic places on its relations with Russia," The Tasnim news agency cites the foreign minister as saying. "The close relations between Tehran and Moscow are on track towards becoming strategic ties."

The Iranian president is paying an official visit to Russia and accompanying the head of state is Iran’s top diplomat, the minister of petroleum, and the minister of economic affairs and finance.