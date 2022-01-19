US claims about Belarusian referendum are crude intervention — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The United States has no right to intervene in constitutional processes in Belarus, while deploying nuclear weapons to Europe, and all of its commentaries regarding rumored risks of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are paranoidal, the chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, said in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

A senior US Department of State official on Tuesday said at a special briefing that the forthcoming joint exercise by Russia and Belarus would allegedly allow Russia to attack Ukraine from the north.

"The US Department of State’s claims are as ceremonious as far away from reality, let alone paranoidal. It looks like any activity by Russia’s armed forces will be causing an unhealthy reaction from the United States," Slutsky said.

As for statements concerning the constitutional referendum in Belarus, Slutsky said they were "another crude attempt at intervention and at exerting pressure on a sovereign state."

"To make a decision what Constitution Belarus should have is the sole prerogative of the Belarusian people. Without anybody making prompts from outside. In particular, the United States, which has packed Europe with its nuclear warheads, is not in the position to make such comments," he said.