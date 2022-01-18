Russia, Germany have common approaches on key points of Afghan agenda — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia and Germany adhere to the same approaches on the most important points of the Afghan agenda in regards to thwarting the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking, the risks of increased migration, and the necessity to assist the population of the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after the talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock Tuesday.

"We also have such pressing issue as Afghanistan. Overall, we observe common approaches on the most important points of the Afghan agenda. This involves thwarting the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking, risks of a migration influx, and, of course, the necessity of providing humanitarian aid to the population," the Russian Minister said.

Lavrov noted that the sides have also established a dialogue on a number of areas, including the Middle East and North Africa.

"Russia actively participated in conferences on the settlement in Libya, which took place in Berlin and Paris. And now we are interested in implementing the agreements achieved then as soon as possible," he noted.

According to the top diplomat, the Russian side informed its German partners about the efforts made by Moscow toward a final political settlement in Syria and the resolution of humanitarian issues and economic restoration issues in the republic.

"We also cooperate with Germany rather fruitfully on the establishment of conditions for the restoration of the full-scale implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," he added.