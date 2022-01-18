Moscow’s new ambassador to Minsk commends efforts on Russian-Belarusian integration

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, has given good marks to the fulfillment of integration objectives by Moscow and Minsk, when speaking to TASS.

"The governments of both countries are now fine-tuning the mechanism for monitoring the implementation of these programs. This is a major challenge, given that some 400 pieces of legislation alone need to be adopted. Nonetheless, the momentum has been good, as both governments have been working promptly and in a well-coordinated manner. The Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus have been consistently stepping up the degree of implementing the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State in 1999," he said in his first interview after his appointment.

According to Gryzlov, the integration is "an ongoing working process", and the Union Programs are not immutable documents. "The economies of our countries are really closely intertwined. Therefore, the Union Programs are aimed at simplifying and facilitating various procedures in the field of finance, taxes, customs, and so on. The adoption of such documents will help make life easier for Russians and Belarusians within the Union State. In fact, this is about the creation of a barrier-free economy between us," he stressed.