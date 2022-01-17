Iranian president’s visit to Russia seen as continuation of balanced foreign policy

TEHRAN, January 17. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming visit to Russia is the continuation of Tehran’s well-balanced foreign policy course, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"The president’s visit will take place after several invitations of the Russian leader and has a special meaning. It is the continuation of the government’s well-balanced foreign policy course," he said.

According to the spokesman, the Iranian president will have talks with his Russian counterpart. "The agenda will include various issues in the spheres of culture, politics, economy, technological and humanitarian cooperation," he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart would "take inventory" of the entire bilateral agenda. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Raisi’s visit to Russia was being looked at and the exact date would be announced later.