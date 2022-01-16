Russian threatens no one with military actions over Ukraine - Kremlin spokesman

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Russia is threatening no one with military actions over Ukraine but will be ready to take countermeasures if need be, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"No one is threatening anyone with military actions. This will be just a madness to do that. But we will be ready to take counteractions," he said in an interview with CNN, commenting on the host’s remarks that Russia is allegedly threatening with military actions because of the situation in Ukraine.

However, according to Peskov, Russia "will have to do something," if NATO ignores its concerns and continues to move its military infrastructure closer to the Russian borders.

The Kremlin spokesman spoke with CNN in English.

Recently, Western countries and Ukraine have been speaking about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Peskov earlier slammed such statements as hollow and groundless with the intention of fanning tensions. He stressed that Russia is a threat to no one but did not rule out possible provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.