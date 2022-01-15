January talks about convention against cybercrime in New York postponed

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The start of negotiations about a convention on combating cybercrime, scheduled for January in New York, had been postponed indefinitely, according to Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The pandemic is the enemy of the multilateral diplomacy. Two large-scale and very important int. events scheduled to take place in NYC in January (NPT Review Conference and the beginning of negotiations on a UN Convention on cybercrime) are now postponed. New dates aren’t known," he wrote on Twitter.

The first meeting of the UN Special Committee, set up on Russia's initiative to develop a Convention on Combating the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes, was scheduled on January 17-28 in New York.