Russia hopes for prompt US response to proposals for security guarantees — MFA

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Moscow is hoping Washington will give a prompt response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We are hoping for Washington to respond soon, promptly," she said on her Telegram channel. "As they say, the ball isn’t back in our court. It’s still in the US court."

She said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was unaware what happened at the talks in Geneva where Russia stated its position to the US. Russia’s key demands, Zakharova reiterated, are to halt NATO expansion, no offensive weapons near Russian borders and the return of Europe’s military infrastructure to the status of 1997.

Russia and the US held talks in Geneva dedicated to security guarantees on January 10. A Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss Moscow’s concerns about European security is scheduled in Brussels for January 12, and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna is planned for January 13.

Psaki said after the January 10 talks that the US was preparing itself for the "likelihood" that Russia will spread "disinformation about commitments that have not been made" during the negotiations.