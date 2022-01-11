No readiness yet for new Putin-Biden summit, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. There is no readiness yet for a new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden following the Geneva talks and there are few causes for optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that so far, there is no readiness for a conversation at the highest level. The general picture is not complete yet. It would be naive to think that one round of talks (the January 9-10 Geneva consultations on security guarantees in Europe — TASS) will provide an exhaustive result. There are not that many causes for optimism so far," the Kremlin official said, adding that "work will be continued."

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. They include, among others, legal guarantees that NATO won’t expand eastward and won’t admit Ukraine into its ranks, as well as the introduction of restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

The negotiations between Moscow and Washington dedicated to Russia’s proposed security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva. On January 12, Russia will discuss its security concerns in Europe, as well as its drafts on security assurances, at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, and on January 13 at the Vienna session of the OSCE Permanent Council.