No attempts to avoid acute angles during talks on security guarantees with US — diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. The conversation with the US side on security issues was difficult, professional and concrete, with no attempts to skirt contentious matters, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday after the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

"The conversation was difficult, lengthy, very professional, profound, and concrete. There were no attempts to embellish anything or to skirt contentious issues," he said.

According to Ryabkov, the talks began on Sunday evening lasted through the entire working day on Monday.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees finished in Geneva on January 10. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.