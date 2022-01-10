Russia explains to US why NATO non-expansion necessary — senior diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Russia has explained in detail to the US why obtaining legal guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion is necessary for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday following the Russian-US talks on security guarantees.

"We, in turn, have presented to the US in detail the logic and substantive part of our proposals, explained why obtaining legal guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion was an absolute imperative, why it was necessary for us to receive legal guarantees of not deploying weapons <…> near Russian borders. And why we are asking NATO, by and large, abandon the development of the territories of the states that joined the alliance after 1997, which is the period after signing Russia-NATO Founding Act," the senior diplomat noted.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees in Geneva ended on January 10. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees on part of the US and NATO.