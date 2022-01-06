Russia not comfortable with security guarantees linking to stability - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Washington would like to make the topic of security guarantees an element of the strategic stability dialog but this is not fully acceptable for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"According to certain signs, our US colleagues would like alternatively to turn the topic of security guarantees into the element of the strategic stability dialog. Certainly, this is not completely suitable for us," the official said.

The success of the strategic stability dialog is not at the same time in "total dependence" on the progress in talks on security guarantees, Ryabkov noted.

"The success of the strategic stability dialog does not depend entirely on the progress in the topic og guarantees, although there is interconnection and it will not be proper to deny it," he added.

Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva. Moscow will also discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe on January 12 at the Russia-NATO Council’s meeting in Brussels and at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.