Russia, US to focus on European security during consultations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability have focused recently on security problems of Russia and the Euro-Atlantic region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We have been focused for the last month and a half on problems of European, Euro-Atlantic security and security of our state in the light of actions of NATO allies and certain other countries. Therefore, problems of future arms control, everything that can replace the extended Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) appear now as the second number on the scale of priorities," Ryabkov said.

Russia hopes to reach an agreement with the United States on strategic arms during talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"As this work gains momentum, let us hope opportunities will emerge to come to terms on this issue as well," Ryabkov said.

Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva. Moscow will also discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe on January 12 at the Russia-NATO Council’s meeting in Brussels and at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.