Russia to demand actions from UNICEF over children listed in notorious Ukrainian database

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia will demand that the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) undertake specific steps over children being included in the database of Ukraine’s notorious nationalistic Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) website, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to him, the website published personal data of a 13-year-old teenager whose parents moved to Donbass. "Actually, according to the listing on the website, this is precisely what constitutes his crime. <…> We will demand specific steps for the correct positioning of the events from the point of view of Ukraine’s international obligations. International officials struggle with giving an honest assessment of that total lawlessness that is going on with human rights (and children’s rights in particular) at our neighbors’," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The diplomat also said that information about the teenager will be passed on to UNICEF whose representatives, according to him, are yet to hold a substantive meeting with a 13-year-old Faina Savenkova who was included in the database earlier.

In October, the notorious Mirotvorets website included Savenkova in its list of people who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine. The website published her personal data, photos and screenshots of posts. The website’s admins believe that the girl "takes part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events."

Later, Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova addressed the National Police and the Security Service demanding to undertake measures to remove information about children from the website. The ombudswoman stressed that according to Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and its protocol, Ukraine has to undertake all the necessary measures to protect children affected by an armed conflict.