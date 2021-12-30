Further development of Russian-Venezuelan ties meets interests of both countries — Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

"In his greetings to President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Vladimir Putin stated that in 2021 the two countries reaffirmed their strategic partnership, promoted bilateral cooperation in various areas, and worked together to fight the spread of the coronavirus," the Kremlin press service reported.

The Russian head of state also expressed confidence that further efforts to bolster Russian-Venezuelan connections in all spheres will fully meet the interests of regional stability and security.