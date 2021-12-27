Details of Russia-NATO talks on security guarantees are being worked on — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that Russia-NATO talks on security guarantees are important and the details of the contacts are still being worked on, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"This is a very important discussion track," Peskov said while commenting on reports NATO had invited Moscow to hold a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12.

"The two drafts — of a treaty and of an agreement — that were handed first to the US side and then to a number of European capitals, contain Russia’s initiative concerning the North Atlantic Alliance. Of course, it makes sense to employ Russia-NATO talks alongside the track of bilateral Russian-US negotiations on this score. There will be very important negotiations requiring great responsibility. The details are being worked on via diplomatic channels," the Kremlin official explained.

Asked about a date of such contacts, Peskov said that "the date will be confirmed and re-confirmed and the list of delegated experts will continue to be formed and a great deal will depend on this."

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin during his video summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden raised the issue of security guarantees and the Russian side later formulated its position quite clearly.

"Let us wait and see what response will follow. Saying something else at this point would be premature," Peskov added.