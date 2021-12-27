Crimea’s head plans to sue Ukrainian president for not paying public utility debts

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Crimea’s authorities will file a lawsuit against Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and make him pay his public utility debts for his property in Crimea’s Livadia, the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov said in an interview with Andrey Vandenko in a TASS special project Top Officials on Monday.

Zelensky owns an apartment in Livadia but several months ago, he stopped paying his utility bills. "I will go to court," Aksyonov vowed when asked what measures the Crimean authorities could take. "They [the Kiev authorities] want to arrest me for something. And we, in turn, will arrest him as a debtor if he comes to Crimea," he added.

Crimea’s head pointed out that Zelensky used to pay his utility bills on time. "My colleagues said that he used to consistently pay 6,000 rubles ($81.80) a month," Aksyonov added.