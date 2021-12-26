Kadyrov says not yet thought about another term as Chechnya’s head

GROZNY, December 26. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday he has not yet thought about running for another office term, as there is enough time to think about it.

"We have time. I am not thinking about it right now, Anyway, I think that only people’s good is what matters," he told a year-end news conference when asked whether he plans to run for Chechnya’s head again.

Kadyrov turned 45 on October 5 and was inaugurated as Chechnya’s head on the same day.

Kadyrov has been Chechnya’s head since 2007 and is number one among current heads of Russian regions in terms of office term duration. He was approved as Chechnya’s head by the regional parliament two times, on March 2, 2007 and March 5, 2011 and was twice elected to the post: on September 18, 2016 and September 19, 2021. He scored 99.7% of votes at thee latest elections. The next elections will be held in 2026.