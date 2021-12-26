Kremlin spokesman calls for cautious optimism about security guarantees talks with US

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called for cautious optimism concerning Russia’s security guarantees talks with the United States and NATO.

"Today, we should arm ourselves with patience and sit down at the negotiating table in January and listen to what out vis-а-vis are saying. The situation will clarify then," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"Naturally, such information attacks provoke emotional response, but it should be borne in mind that when diplomats sit down at the negotiating table, not in public, they begin quite a different conversation. It is more substantive, quieter and often more balanced. That is why I would prefer to be cautiously optimistic and pin hopes on the consultations we expect," he said.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to begin talks on draft documents on security guarantees.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.