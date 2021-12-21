SCO says members prepared for dialogue, have no plans to act against other countries

BEIJING, December 21. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are ready to maintain dialogue with all interested international organizations and have no plans to act against other states, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The SCO’s efforts to build international contacts are based on openness and its desire to establish dialogue with all interested international organizations, which helps bolster its authority and role globally," he specified.

Norov clarified that the SCO remains committed to its principle enshrined in its charter, which says that it’s "not aimed against other states." "This implies openness and a willingness to cooperate with other countries, as well as with regional and international organizations," he added.

"The fact that 17 countries have already filed requests to either establish relations with the SCO or raise the level of their ties is clear evidence of our organization’s growing international authority," the secretary general emphasized. "Requests have particularly come from countries outside Eurasia," he noted.

Norov also affirmed that the SCO would continue to facilitate the activities of the United Nations who "plays a central coordinating role in maintaining global peace and security, as well as in fostering global development, promoting and defending human rights.".