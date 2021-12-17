Russia disappointed by US, NATO signals on guarantees of security — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow is extremely disappointed by the signals coming from Washington and NATO regarding the Russian proposals on guarantees of security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS Friday.

"The signals from Washington and Brussels disappoint us extremely," the diplomat said, commenting on White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki’s remarks regarding the potential talks on guarantees of security with Russia.

The Deputy Minister noted that Russia is receiving only public statements about its proposals from the US and NATO.

"Should they have replied to us via a closed channel: ‘okay, let’s at least sit down and take a look’, I think we’d not have what we have now, when everything transitions in the public dimension," he added.

Earlier, Psaki stated that the US will not hold discussions on security in Europe without their European partners.