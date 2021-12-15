Putin, Xi discussed all pressing issues for 1.5 hours, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, discussed all pressing issues of regional and global agenda during their one-and-a-half-hour call, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov told journalists on Wednesday following the leaders’ virtual summit.

"Extensive negotiations between our president Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Xi Jinping took place. These talks were held via videoconference and lasted about 1.5 hours. Simultaneous translation was provided, so for one and a half hours the leaders managed to discuss all pressing issues of bilateral relations and international agenda," Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, "the talks were very favorable". "It was a conversation between two colleagues, two friends, leaders of two great friendly states," he stressed.

Ushakov pointed out that both leaders stated that relations have reached an unprecedented high level and are developing very successfully. According to him, the Chinese president even said figuratively that although Russian-Chinese relations are strategic in terms of their strength and efficiency, they outperformed this status. "It means that the relations have been highly assessed," Ushakov added.