MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin opening talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden said that he would like to meet him in person, the footage with this statement was shown in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We’ll definitely meet [in person], I would really like that," the Russian leader said in response to his counterpart’s words that he regrets that they did not meet each other at the G20 summit in Rome.