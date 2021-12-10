New security deals should not act as ‘fig leaves’ to hide West’s old policy, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. New agreements with the West should genuinely bolster security and not be a ‘fig leaf’ to cover up the West’s old policy in this sphere, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.

"There are possibilities for settling any problems, so there are no questions here. The issue is whether rivals on the other side can accept reality in all its depth and unease, and stop going down the path of fomenting confrontation and tensions, and move on to the strategies of searching for agreements that would really strengthen security rather than serve as ‘fig leaves’ to hide the same old policy many, even those in Europe, have grown tired of," he elaborated.

The Russian diplomat stressed that a diplomatic solution to problems "is the only possible scenario from the point of view of strengthening security."

According to Ryabkov, Moscow’s responses might be asymmetric should a worst-case scenario unfold. "The arsenal of resources for the normalization of what is going on, even at a new level of risks but enough to guarantee our security, is vast. Our military colleagues have all the necessary means. So, everything is all right with that. We are confident in our forces, we are confident in the reliability of our defense, and our armed forces," he added.