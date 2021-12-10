Russia’s mutual missile deployment moratorium bid still ‘on the table’, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s initiative on reciprocal moratoriums on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe is still in effect and Western nations should not brush that off, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.

"As a first step, I invite [our] NATO colleagues to tackle the issue of how to make Russia’s unilateral moratorium on the deployment of such systems bilateral, mutual and verifiable. Our proposals are on the table, please don’t shrug them off," he said.

He stressed that everyone needs security guarantees that is why it is necessary to come to an agreement before it’s too late. "Stop saying that Russia wants something else. We want to strengthen security through arms control, confidence-building measures and verification. If you don’t want to do this, then our response will be different," he added.