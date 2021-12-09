NATO’s possible refusal to sign security guarantees not predetermined — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow does not consider the possibility of NATO’s refusal to sign guarantees of non-expansion eastward as predetermined, this document can be issued in a different way but must be binding, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I believe that there is no predetermination here that they [NATO] would not sign something, just the other way round. The situation which has been unfolding at present, is that of a severe crisis in the Euro-Atlantic and a potential conflict. People realize that it can’t go further that way," the deputy foreign minister pointed out. "We offer a common-sense option to what is happening."

Legal guarantees can be issued in different ways, but they should be contractual guarantees. There are no more promises, any words, nor political documents - we have been over this. The situation is qualitatively new now, and consequently it should be viewed and addressed in a different way."

He specified that Russia prioritizes warding off the threat from its borders. "It means, primarily, the inadmissibility of military activity in various aspects near our borders in addition to military and technical development of the relevant territories and water areas by our adversaries, which we are increasingly witnessing," Ryabkov said.