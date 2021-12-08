Russia, US have opportunity to continue dialogue, this is most important, Putin says

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden was open and constructive.

"The conversation was very open, detailed, and, I would say, constructive. In any case, I hope that the American side has the same evaluation of the results of our meeting," the Russian head of state said about his meeting with the American president at a press conference following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

"We have an opportunity to continue this dialogue, I think, this is the most important thing," Putin added.

The Russian leader noted that he discussed with Biden the issues of security, NATO’s Eastern expansion, including Ukraine, interaction in cyber sphere, and the Iranian issue. "We talked about a number of other issues, about normalizing diplomatic relations and so on. In general, indeed, we talked for a rather long time, in detail about all these subjects," the Russian president said. He noted that the conversation lasted "over two hours" although he didn’t recall the exact time.