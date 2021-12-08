Russia, US advance significantly in dialogue on cybersecurity, Putin says

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have noted a significant advancement of dialogue between Moscow and Washington on cybersecurity over the past couple of months, the Russian head of state said at a press conference following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

"We talked in detail about cybersecurity, ensuring security in this sphere and stated that after our meeting in Geneva we managed to advance rather substantially in this direction," Putin said.

According to him, "constructive dialogue has been established, it is underway, corresponding structures have been created." "An information exchange has been established and it is of a positive nature and yields positive results," the Russian president noted.