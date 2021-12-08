Moscow not discussing US accession to Normandy format with Paris, Berlin — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow is not discussing the US accession to the Normandy format to settle the Ukrainian crisis with Paris and Berlin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"No, we work with France and Germany in the Normandy format which is already established, and this is the basis for us," he said responding to a question on the matter.

"We always point out that those countries that follow the logic of the Minsk agreements believe that there is no alternative to them and that they must be fully implemented without any exceptions. Employing all means to convince or maybe even force Kiev to follow suit would be the best contribution," the diplomat concluded.