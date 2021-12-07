Putin to hold talks with Greek prime minister on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi on December 8, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

The Russian president and the Greek prime minister "plan to discuss the entire range of issues of Russian-Greek cooperation on the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian tracks, as well as to exchange opinions on key issues on the international and regional agenda," the press service said.

Government Spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday that the prime minister planned to discuss with Putin cooperation in the energy, tourism, culture and education sectors, as well as regional and international developments. Oikonomou noted that this would be the first meeting of Mitsotakis with the Russian leader in the capacity of prime minister. Earlier, they met in Athens in 2016 when Mitsotakis was head of the New Democracy party.