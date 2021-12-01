Russia to press US, its allies for de-escalation near its borders — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Moscow will keep pressing the United States and its NATO allies for de-escalation of their military activity, potentials and infrastructure near Russia’s borders and will take all necessary measures to guarantee its national security, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the World Politics Forum at the Moscow State University on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Russian side could not but feel worried over the "continuing escalation of military-political tensions in Europe."

"Naturally, Russia is interested in stabilization and in enhancing predictability in relations with the United States and the West in general," Ryabkov said. "We are not going to shirk mutually beneficial interaction in areas where interests are close or overlap on the basis of principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. We will continue to insistently demand that Washington and its NATO allies stop building up military activity, potentials and infrastructures near Russia’s borders, and we will be taking all necessary measures to guarantee national security."

Ryabkov said that the Russian-US summit in Geneva last June showed that "it is possible to conduct a direct and frank discussion with the current US leadership." He recalled that both countries bore special responsibility as major nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council for maintaining international peace.

He stressed that following the presidents’ negotiations a strategic stability dialogue was launched.

"There have been two inter-departmental meetings. An understanding has been achieved that two groups of experts will be formed: one on the principles and tasks of future arms control, and the other, on the potentials and actions capable of having strategic effects," Ryabkov explained. He added that the two sides had begun a specific discussion on cybersecurity problems. Moscow and Washington are going to go ahead with contacts at all levels of mutual interest.