Putin-Biden meeting in the works, unlikely to be in-person — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Preparation of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is in advanced stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists, adding that the contact will most likely not take place in person.

"I believe that this question will clear shortly. We do not discuss an in-person meeting at this point, but it does not take away from the importance of this event. On the contrary, considering the sum of current circumstances and problem in bilateral relations and on the international arena, I believe that the contact between the two presidents will become a major milestone. However, it is still unclear as to when this contact will take place and in what format," he said.

He noted that the preparation of the summit is in "advanced stage from the standpoint of the usual preparation of materials by the Foreign Ministry."

During the summit in Geneva, the two presidents agreed to resume their consultation on strategic stability.