Moscow does not want to see delay with next visa consultations with US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The date of the next consultations between Moscow and Washington in Vienna on visa issues has not been determined for now, but the Russian side is not keen on any delays in the next round of negotiations and is waiting for the reaction from the US colleagues to the earlier sent signals, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Monday.

"No," the senior diplomat said when asked whether a new date had been set.

"We wouldn’t want to stall, but the question at issue is when the American side will be ready to react to some signals from us sent during the previous round. If the meeting takes place in December - okay, we are ready. There is readiness on our part, but there has been no confirmation from the Americans as of yet," Ryabkov stressed.

Russian-US talks on visa issues have been challenging, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told reporters earlier on Monday.

"I know that they have been rather challenging, some [understanding] has been achieved but things are tenacious," he pointed out in response to a question. "I know that they will continue in December, efforts are underway to find solutions," Ivanov added.

On November 18, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russian and US officials had held consultations in Vienna, discussing an entire range of issues related to the operation of diplomatic missions, including visa issues and the problem of confiscated diplomatic property.

Diplomatic sources told TASS earlier that consultations between Moscow and Washington on bilateral issues had kicked off behind closed doors in Vienna on November 17. Russia’s delegation was led by Director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of North America Alexander Darchiyev and the US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Robinson.