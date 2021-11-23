Russia not intent on attacking Ukraine, harbors no hostile plans, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia harbors no aggressive plans towards Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Who will attack whom? [Will it be] Russia against Ukraine or Ukraine against Russia? American and Ukrainian media outlets keep claiming that Russia is gearing up for hostility against Ukraine, for an attack but we say that Ukraine is planning belligerent actions against Donbass, the LPR and the DPR [Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics]. This is the nuance that has to be understood and interpreted properly," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"We have stated at various levels, time and again, that Russia is not going to attack anyone and harbors no aggressive plans. It is utterly wrong to claim the opposite and it is utterly wrong to associate any Russian troop movements on the territory of our country with such plans. This is not so," the Russian presidential spokesman maintained.

The US-based news agency Bloomberg earlier reported, citing sources that American intelligence allegedly divulged Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine in early 2022. The news agency claimed that around 100,000 Russian troops might be involved in the operation.