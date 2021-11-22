Russian diplomats and Syrian president discuss humanitarian assistance

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, during a meeting, addressed the state of affairs in the republic with a focus on mobilizing comprehensive humanitarian assistance.

"[The sides] discussed in detail the current situation in and around Syria focusing on mobilizing comprehensive humanitarian aid to those in need without discrimination and politicization in line with the norms of the international humanitarian law," the Russian foreign ministry stated on Monday. "In this regard, [the meeting] confirmed the importance to maintain the stability and implement practical steps to restore the sovereignty and control of Damascus over the national territory as stipulated by the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly."

Lavrentyev and Vershinin arrived in Syria as part of the Russian delegation, which also included the Defense Ministry’s representatives. The talks took place on November 20, 2021.