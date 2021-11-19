Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Russian-Turkish relations, source says

ANKARA, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation on Friday, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Our minister held phone talks with the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. The sides discussed bilateral relations and a number of regional issues," the source said.

Meanwhile, on November 15, a phone conversation was also held between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar who discussed the situation in Syria.