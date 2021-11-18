Russia to defend principles of sovereignty and equality of states — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia will defend the principles of sovereignty and equality of states and non-intervention in their internal affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Foreign Ministry expanded board meeting Thursday.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia intends to continue stand strongly by the basic principles, cemented in the UN Charter: sovereignty and equality of states, non-intervention in their internal affairs, fair settlement of disputes, and, of course, the UN’s key role in resolving international problems," Putin said.

"Our proposal to hold a summit of UN Security Council permanent member states - who carry special responsibility for upholding the international peace and stability - goes in line with such principal approach," the Russian leader said.

In January last year, Putin proposed to hold a summit of UN Security Council permanent member states (China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US). Later in April, the head of state expressed his hope that the meeting could be held as soon as the epidemiological situation makes it possible.