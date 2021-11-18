Moscow, Washington maintain active cooperation on cybersecurity, says Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain active cooperation on cybersecurity but the United States prefers to focus on cyber extortion issues, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Cooperation on cybersecurity issues is actively underway. Experts from related ministries and agencies have established contacts, four rounds of talks have taken place. The relevant agencies have resumed their professional activities. There are specific cases where Russian law enforcement agencies exposed criminal groups that were using malicious software," the envoy said in response to a TASS question about the implementation of agreements reached at the Geneva meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States.

"At the same time, our American colleagues pursue a selective approach, preferring to focus consultations on cyber extortion issues. We believe that dialogue will become comprehensive with time because the range of cybersecurity issues is much wider. In particular, it would be useful to discuss the digital security issue with regard to weapons," the Russian ambassador pointed out.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States held talks in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state and the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The two leaders said in a joint statement that the parties planned to launch comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability. In addition, Russia and the US also intend to start consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps and arms control.