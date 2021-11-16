Russian-US consultations on bilateral issues to be held in Vienna Nov 17 — source

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States will hold face-to-face consultations on bilateral issues, including visa-related ones, in Vienna on November 17, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The meeting will take place in Vienna tomorrow," the source said.

Earlier, Russian and US officials agreed to hold special consultations on visa issues and the activities of diplomatic missions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media the forthcoming meeting would be held at the level of senior officials responsible for bilateral relations.