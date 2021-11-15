Russia to take further steps to stabilize situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Putin

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reassured his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that Russia will continue to take efforts to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The presidents discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia will continue to take steps to promote stabilization of the situation and the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached with Russia’s mediation," it said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.