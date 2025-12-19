LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will try to protract peace negotiations for the length of US President Donald Trump's term in office, Russian military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

Addressing the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian military has been left practically devoid of strategic reserves and this fact should prompt Kiev to end the conflict by peaceful means. According to Putin, Russia is ready to end the Ukrainian conflict on condition that its security is ensured for a medium-and long-term perspective.

"A concrete plan is needed before sitting down at the negotiating table. Zelensky is not ready for that. Brussels has no plan. Zelensky has to protract the process for as long as possible. The only way for Zelensky to remain in power is to continue the war, to indulge in tedious and abstract talks, changing the agenda of the negotiating process all the time. <…> Zelensky and Brussels are seeking to drag out the talks and peace process as long as possible. For at least three years while Trump remains in office," the expert said.