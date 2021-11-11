US-Russian consultations to take place next week in Vienna, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Expert consultations between Moscow and Washington on bilateral issues, including the topic of visas will take place next week in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"[The meeting] at the level of senior officials charged with bilateral relations will be held in Vienna next week", the diplomat said.

Earlier, Ryabkov reported on plans to hold consultations focused on visa issues and the activity of diplomatic missions following a meeting with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. According to him, the visa issue will be "at the forefront" of the upcoming consultations.