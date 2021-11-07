Unlike West, Russia offers only mutually beneficial energy projects - diplomat

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia is offering other countries only mutually beneficial energy projects whereas Western countries are seeking to reshape the world by force to satisfy their interests where the cannot stand competition, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Look what our Western partners are doing. They are reshaping the global energy landscape by force to satisfy their interests where they are unable to stand competition, where they don’t see direct returns. Look what Russia is offering, <…> Let us take gas. We are offering only mutually beneficial projects. Nord Stream 2 is a conglomeration of interests and efforts, a conjunction of interests of both a range of countries and private companies. Russia’s constructive, consolidating agenda vs destruction, creating chaos and managing this chaos as the collective West’s ideology," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Zakharova stressed that Russia is the leader in the energy sphere but many countries don’t understand it. "Nuclear power generation, which is so much talked about now. Rosatom is building 36 units across the world, it is an important thing. It is not one continent, say, the post-Soviet space or Eastern Europe, where it is being done traditionally. These are different continent, different climates, different traditions, relations [between countries’ - its is important. They are Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Hungary, Finland, Belarus - 36 units," she noted.