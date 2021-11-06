{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Nuclear powers seek to agree positions on non-proliferation - Russia's deputy UN envoy

Andrei Belousov pointed out that the nuclear powers had been able to agree three statements that were announced at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee

UNITED NATIONS, November 6. /TASS/. The world's five nuclear powers (Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom and France) are actively trying to agree their positions ahead of the upcoming Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrei Belousov, who represented Russia at recent meetings of the UN General Assembly's First Committee in New York, told Russian reporters.

"The five nuclear powers have been actively engaged in these efforts, a number of serious issues are under consideration, on which the nuclear powers - Russia, the US, China, the UK and France - would like to agree in order to come up with a common position or a common vision at the NPT review conference," he emphasized.

Belousov pointed out that the nuclear powers had been able to "agree three statements that were announced at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee and include a statement on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a statement on the prohibition of the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices and a statement on a zone free of nuclear weapons in Southeast Asia."

Meanwhile, the countries that are parties both to nuclear non-proliferation agreements and accords on the prohibition of nuclear weapons, are also guided by the fact that the first meeting of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is expected to be held in the first half of March. "These are the landmark events that have determined discussions, first and foremost, on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and also impacted documents regarding nuclear weapons," the Russian deputy envoy said.

The tenth NPT review conference was initially scheduled to take place in New York in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now expected to be held on January 4-28, 2022. The treaty brings together 191 countries.

Western countries reluctant to support Moscow's initiatives on space - Russian diplomat
According to Andrei Belousov, when criticizing Russia’s approaches to preventing an arms race in space Western opponents "neither say anything new nor provide any serious arguments, clinging to those that had been overturned"
Russia’s initiative to lift diplomatic restrictions turned down by US — Russian ambassador
It will be impossible to resume normal relations between the two countries without settling these problems, Anatoly Antonov stressed
As Kiev fans tensions in Donbass, Lugansk leader calls for getting ready for escalation
Leonid Pasechnik recalled the Ukrainian forces' seizure of the Lugansk mission's monitor in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination Center Andrei Kosyak and noted that the republic should stay on guard
S-400, Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems most popular among foreign customers in 2021
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev pointed out that S-400 air defense systems and Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers proved their efficiency, in particular, in destroying drones
Crimea, Sevastopol are with Russia forever, Putin emphasizes
Our country has regained its historical unity, president said
No one hurt in Israeli missile strike at Syrian army’s facilities - Reconciliation Center
According to deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation Vadim Kulit, people are being recruited in the settlement of Kafr Kermin and Sarmada in the Idlib governorate to take part in fake a fake video report
Belarusian cargo plane Antonov-12 crashes near Irkutsk killing seven crew
Criminal proceedings have been launched on the suspicion of violation of traffic and operational safety rules
Analyst Danchenko, associated with probe into Trump’s links to Russia, arrested in US
The Washington Post said that Danchenko could be indicted later on Thursday
Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal - Europe resumes after 5 days of shutdown
The direct pumping of gas to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on the morning of Saturday, October 30
Hainan’s economy grows 12.8% in the three quarters of 2021
According to Wang Yu, deputy head of the region's bureau of statistics, Hainan's economy is showing "obvious intensive growth".
Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 40,217
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Hainan traded with 179 countries and regions in January-September 2021
The main foreign trade partners of the province were the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Russian Navy to get Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles starting from next year — Putin
The trials of the missile are coming to a close, the Russian President said
Hainan registers more than 5.8 thousand foreign trade enterprises in January-September
This is almost 2.3 times more than the same period last year
Hainan duty free stores introduce additional discounts until the end of the year
Some stores are offering discounts up to 35%
Press review: Russia beefing up military and Italy seeks to restart Moscow-NATO dialogue
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 2nd
Russian military monitors US ship Mount Whitney in the Black Sea
Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet reported that the Mount Whitney ship headed to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO allies and partners
CIA chief visited Moscow to warn Russia over troop buildup near Ukraine, CNN says
The TV channel noted that during his official two-day visit this week, William Burns also expressed concern that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage
EBRD raises GDP forecast growth to 4.3% in 2021
According to the report, inflation in Russia hit a 5-year high of 7.4% in September 2021
Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award
The prize fund of the contest is $63,000
Western Returned Scholars Association Conference to be held in November in Hainan
Innovation and high technology will be the main topic of the event
Conflict in Balkans likely to flare up at any time with West’s complicity, warns diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the Albanian radicals "are persistently trying to get rid of the Kosovo Serbs"
Volume of used foreign capital in Hainan increases 4.9 times in January-August
The figure rose to $1.907 billion
Putin visits Sevastopol to lay flowers at 1917-1922 Russian Civil War monument
After that, the president is scheduled to hold a working meeting with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev
India, China may be first buyers of Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev stressed that Russia would start the exports of the S-500 surface-to-air missile system only after the required amounts of this weapon were delivered to the Russian troops
One in 60 coronavirus patients died in the world in October
Global coronavirus infection rates are on the decline for the second consecutive month
IUCN President: Hainan gibbon population to be doubled in 15 years
The International Union for Conservation of Nature recognized the Hainan gibbon as an endangered species
Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases
The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia rose by 1,192
Russia ready to welcome Belarusian cosmonaut as ISS crew member - Putin
According to Putin, it is necessary to agree on details now
Russia celebrates National Unity Day
The holiday was established to mark Moscow’s liberation from Polish invaders in 1612
Russian Navy subs deliver missile strike in drills as NATO warships enter Black Sea
The crews of the Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Rostov-on-Don and Veliky Novgorod practiced delivering a strike with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles against a group of notional enemy warships
Hainan consumer sector up 31.9% from January to September
The main factor contributing to the increase in retail sales was value-added consumer goods
Scientists in Hainan develop type of rice with a strong yield
Some 926.5 kilograms of rice were harvested during the first harvest in May this year
Boeing 747 makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk, no one injured, airport says
It is reported that the plane’s engine failure sensor went off
IP International Exchange on Hainan offers another 1,800 patents for deals
These documents confirm the exclusive right of their owners to inventions and production innovations in the pharmaceuticals sector as well as in biology, chemistry, and to the development of new materials
Russian tech firm to modify latest RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun for new ammo
The RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun will be operational in the Army, the Airborne Force and special operations units
Artificial intelligence may cause breakthrough to improve weapons' parameters — Putin
The Russian president also stressed that the work on a unified system of reference data for shaping the program was already underway at the Defense Ministry
International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Haikou on November 25-28
More than 1,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises will take part in the exhibition
Hainan modernizes statistics system for services sector
Improvements to Hainan's statistics system for the services sector will make it possible to track data that did not previously appear in the province's official documents
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Hainan travel agencies obtain first ever service quality insurance policy
According to this insurance plan, travel agencies now have the option to pay only a portion of the insurance cost, and the remaining cost will be borne by the insurance company, which will share the risk of service quality assurance to improve customer service for travel agencies
First car bought with digital yuan in Hainan
A woman named Chen bought a car powered by new energy sources in Qionghai City
Gas crisis in Moldova exposes problems in relations with Russia - Moldovan President
Sandu said the gas negotiations were very difficult
Dutch Supreme Court orders to review decision on Yukos case
The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement on this ground
Putin, Lukashenko approve Union’s 28 programs at Supreme Council meeting
The document had been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Colombian police report detention of Russian man wanted for links with terrorists
According to Colombia’s police chief, Taranets was put on an international wanted list in 2013
Military doctrine of Russia and Belarus is response to pressure from the West - official
The doctrine will ensure an even higher level of interaction between the ministries of defense, Dmitry Mezentsev said
Sanya resort to expand its program to attract highly skilled workers
Starting April 2018, the resort has recruited more than 34,000 skilled workers, including 1,600 foreigners
Escalation in Bosnia-Herzegovina triggered by external players’ steps - Russia’s UN envoy
Russia, as a guarantors of the Dayton Accords, cannot remain indifferent to what is going on, he added
