US troops abroad leave chaos in their wake, Russian Embassy in Washington says

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. US servicemen roam "recklessly around the world" leaving behind chaos, the Russian Embassy in Washington posted on Twitter on Friday.

"We are perplexed by concern of the press offices of @StateDept and @DeptofDefense with the activity of our military forces on the national territory within [Russian] borders. Look in the mirror. It is the [US] military roaming recklessly around the world and leaving behind chaos," the Russian embassy noted.

Earlier on Friday, US Department of State deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter stated that any reports of Russia’s military activity near the Ukrainian border bothered the United States while any aggressive actions would cause particular concern. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that the agency was closely monitoring the activity of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took a swipe at articles published in US media outlets that claim Russia was allegedly amassing troops at the Ukrainian border, branding them to be part of a fake news campaign. She noted that at least three US media outlets - Politico, the Washington Post and Foreign Policy published "as if on cue in a real panic attack" materials that Russia was allegedly moving its troops to the Ukrainian border. "This wasn’t one fake news item, this is an entire fresh fake news campaign in American media outlets," the diplomat said at a briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the reports of Russian military equipment "near the borders with Ukraine" as "cheap fake news." The press secretary emphasized that the movement of Russian military equipment and troops inside the country is solely Moscow’s internal affair.