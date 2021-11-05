Putin says expanded Russian-Mongolian ties will cement peace in Eurasia

ULAANBAATAR, November 5. /TASS/. Increased cooperation between Russia and Mongolia will boost peace, security and stability in the Eurasian continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on the occasion of the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Putin’s message was read out at a reception held at the five-star Shangri-La Hotel in Ulaanbaatar on Friday.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on the momentous anniversary - the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," the message reads.

"I am confident that further enhancement of the constructive and multifaceted Russian-Mongolian cooperation fully meets the interests of our friendly nations and goes in line with the consolidation of peace, security and stability in the Eurasian continent," it says.

Fruitful cooperation

Putin recalled that the agreement inked in Moscow on November 5, 1921 was the first act of international recognition of the modern Mongolian statehood and created conditions for building truly friendly, good-neighborly bilateral relations.

The Russian president emphasized that the two countries’ relations are developing as a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"We have effectively coordinated our efforts in addressing pressing regional issues," the president said.

Additionally, he wished good health and success to the Mongolian president, and well-being and prosperity to the people of Mongolia.

The reception was attended by Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Iskander Azizov, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene.